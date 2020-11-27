Sylvania Twp. police: McCord Road near Blossman has reopened

The department at 2:30 p.m. said officers were investigating an incident that occurred there earlier Friday afternoon. They note the public is safe.

TOWNSHIP OF SYLVANIA, Sylvania — McCord Road near Blossman was closed for about half an hour Friday afternoon, but reopened to traffic around 3 p.m.

Sylvania Township police had asked people to avoid the area if at all possible during that period of time.

Police said they were on the scene investigating an incident that occurred there earlier Friday afternoon, but did not release information regarding the incident.