Crews battle McCord Road apartment fire; all residents evacuated

TOLEDO, Ohio — Residents of a McCord Road apartment complex were evacuated Wednesday morning after an early morning fire.

According to Sgt. Melissa Carney from the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in around 4:30 a.m.

Crews were sent to the 2100 bock of North McCord Road. When they arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke.

Carney said the fire was started in a ceiling fan of one of the unit's bathrooms.

Officers evacuated everyone in the building as fire crews work to put out remaining hotspots.

As of 5:45 a.m. McCord Road was still closed between Bancroft and Dorr streets. Drivers should avoid the area.

