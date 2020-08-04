MCCOMB, Ohio — A McComb manufacturer has been cited by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for violations of machine standards.

The move comes after two employees at Hearthside Food Solutions Inc. – a manufacturer of brand name cookies and crackers – suffered severe injuries in separate incidents at the facility. The company faces $262,169 in penalties.

OSHA received an employer-reported referral from Hearthside Food Solutions Inc. after an employee suffered a finger amputation after coming into contact with an unguarded chain and sprocket on Oct. 25, 2019.

OSHA opened a second inspection at the facility when another employee suffered an amputation injury on Dec. 11, 2019, while conducting maintenance on a packaging machine.

OSHA cited the company for one willful violation for failure to control hazardous energy sources, and two repeat violations for not training employees to perform energy control procedures during service and maintenance operations, and inadequate machine guarding.

“Hearthside Foods has a history of OSHA violations for machine hazards,” Toledo OSHA Area Director Kimberly Nelson said. “Employers have a responsibility to train and protect workers from such hazards in their facilities.”

“Amputations are preventable when employers comply with machine guarding and lockout/tagout standards, as required by law,” Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health Loren Sweatt said.

OSHA’s machine guarding and control of hazardous energy webpages provide information on what employers must do to limit worker exposures to machine hazards.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

