Young artists blow off some STEAM in Findlay and get creative at Mazza Museum

The 19th year for the camp focused on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics) integration into all of the art lessons.

FINDLAY, Ohio — For nearly two decades now, a local summer camp's been all about helping kids to nurture their love for art.

And this year, it may also inspire much more.

In its 19th year, the Youth Artist Workshop at the Mazza Museum offers a week-long camp of hands-on art for kids in grades 3 through 8.

Each year's art projects have a theme, and this year's is "STEAM IT UP," to help celebrate the Joseph and Judith Conda STEAM Education Center, set to open soon at the Mazza.

So along with art techniques, this week these young artists also learn STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics) lessons as well.

"It's about making them figure it out. So, it might not be easy, it might not come out perfect, but they will learn something just by the failure or the success. So that's really where STEAM plays a part in this," said Heather Sensel, education manager at the Mazza Museum.

With the help of local school art teachers and volunteers, the goal is to teach a better appreciation for art and maybe inspire the next generation of artists.

One of those artists is Olivia Romick, who is a regular camp attendee, and who won this year's design contest for the Youth Artist Workshop T-shirts.

"We did a lot of creative stuff, and I don't think I'd be able to make that design if I didn't go to all of these art camps and have my art teacher and stuff," Olivia said.