FINDLAY, Ohio — Thanks to the University of Findlay's Mazza Museum, kids can still go on an adventure within the walls of their home with the museum's virtual story time videos.

Every Tuesday and Thursday at 8 a.m. kids can hop on all of the museum's social media accounts for a fun and upbeat story and end the day with story to help wind down for the nigh at 7 p.m.

This a part of the university's proactive approach to combat COVID-19.

“I am saddened by having to close the Museum during this time,” says Benjamin Sapp, Director of the Mazza Museum, “We would like to share just a bit of our collection through these stories at a time when they are needed most.”

Heartland by Diane Siebert and Goodnight Goodnight Construction Site by Tom Lichtenheld are among the list of stories to be read.

The collection of virtual story time videos can be found on the museum's website.

Anyone interested in more information on these virtual adventures can contact Natasha Lancaster at lancastern@findlay.edu or 419-434-4345.

