TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz discussed why he believes it is so important of Issue One to pass, and why he believes it will, at his weekly news conference on April 23.

The mayor also provided an update on the furloughed city employees.

The mayor said in addition to the 180 non-union city of Toledo employees that will have a one unpaid furlough day added to their schedules for the next five weeks, 19 members of Toledo Municipal Court will be taking the same furlough.

These furloughs are separate from the previously announced temporary emergency leaves of city employees and are expected to save $336,000.

"Every department of city government has stepped up to share in the difficult decisions we've had to make," said Mayor Kapszukiewicz.

Mayor Kapszukiewicz says he still can't see any uniformed police or firefighters having to be put on furlough.

The mayor also discussed the importance of Issue One that was put on the ballot last year.

Issue One would increase Toledo's temporary income tax by a half-percent.

The goal of Issue One would be to take the amount of roads currently being repaired per year from about two miles to 70 miles annually.

Mayor Kapszukiewicz said 10,000 voters already voted on Issue One by time Gov. Mike DeWine postponed election

The mayor says they are not campaigning for Issue One because that's not city's main priority at this point, but wanted to point out that the issue is still on the ballot.

"One way or another, we'll find out on Tuesday if Issue One passes or if it doesn't," Mayor Kapszukiewicz said.

The mayor says financially the city will be able to react if the issue does or doesn't pass.

But he says it's more important than ever that Issue One passes, and believes a robust program of public investment is crucial during this time.

"It's our mini stimulus program, it's our mini New Deal," Mayor Kapszukiewicz described it.

The mayor says the key part of Issue One is that, if it passes, city hall will have to spend capital money on capital projects, not transfer capital money to the general fund.

Mayor Kapszukiewicz says he believes Issue One will not only fix the city's roads, but will put Toledo back to work.

