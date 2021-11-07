Toledo mayor traveling to Italy as part of Sister City delegation

A group of business leaders, along with the mayor will also be traveling to Rome in hopes of bringing another international sporting event to Toledo next year.

FERRARA, Italy — A delegation from Toledo, including Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, is on its way to Italy to finalize a sister city relationship.

Gretchen DeBacker, acting communications director for the mayor’s office says the group of Toledo Sister Cities International officials and local business leaders, as well as the mayor, left on the official trip on Sunday Nov. 7 and will return on Nov. 13.

The group will be hosted by Italian businessman Raffaello Pellegrini, who is also paying for the trip, according to DeBacker.

The group is hoping to finalize a relationship with the city of Ferrara, in the northern part of Italy between Bologna and Venice.

Ferrara is known for its Medieval and Renaissance art and architecture and has been listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

In addition, DeBacker says the mayor will be traveling to Rome with the hope of attracting an unnamed international sporting event to Toledo in 2022.

The city has been hoping to attract another major event to the city after the Solheim Cup proved to be such a big success this summer.

Toledo has eleven sister cities already, including Toledo, Spain, Szeged, Hungary, Beqaa Valley, Lebanon, and Poznan, Poland. Toledo Sister Cities International’s mission is to “acts as a bridge to foster international activity for world peace and global concerns in education, culture and business in an atmosphere of understanding and mutual respect,” according to their website.