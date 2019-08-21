Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszkiewicz on Wednesday announced a plan to rename Toledo Express Airport for Central Catholic alumnus and NASA pioneer Gene Kranz. The announcement came on the Scott Sands Show on WSPD radio.

A city of Toledo spokesperson confirmed the account on Wednesday afternoon.

Kranz was born on Aug. 17, 1933, in Toledo, and he attended Central Catholic High School, graduating in 1951. He credits his teachers for giving him the education, enthusiasm and skills necessary to be successful at his job with NASA.

Central Catholic was the recipient of Kranz's NASA-bestowed Ambassador of Exploration Award, which he gave to the school in 2007. The award has a piece of the moon encased in lucite.

Kranz's affinity for space was reflected in his high school thesis, "The Design and Possibilities of the Interplanetary Rocket."

“I always wanted to fly,” Kranz later wrote in his memoir, "Failure Is Not an Option." “I had my head in the clouds and my heart followed.”

Though his trajectory was meteoric, Kranz's beginnings were decidely earth-bound, having grown up on a farm that overlooked the Willys-Overland Jeep plant.