TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will deliver the 2020 State of the City address Thursday, Jan. 30 at the Toledo Zoo.

The speech will take place in the Great Hall. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the event begins at 5 p.m. Parking will be available in the zoo’s Broadway lot, located at 2700 Broadway Street.

The event is free and open to the public. An American Sign Language interpreter will be present.

Mayor Kapszukiewicz’s address will highlight the accomplishments of the past year and his vision and initiatives for 2020 and beyond.

2020 State of the City Other event in Toledo, OH by City of Toledo and Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz on Thursday, January 30 2020 with 251 people interested and 77 people going.

RELATED: Sandy Spang leaving council to join Kapszukiewicz administration

RELATED: Residents speak out about proposed Toledo income tax increase

RELATED VIDEO: