TOLEDO, Ohio — This is now the fourth day that Mercy St. Vincent health care workers have been out on Cherry Street demanding better health-care coverage and safer on-call hours.

On Thursday, they received support from Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz.

Since this strike started, the two sides have not approached each other to try to come to an agreement.

Workers are still holding their ground on Cherry Street demanding action from Mercy Health.



Kapszukiewicz held a news conference Thursday and came out in support of these workers.

Mercy officials were asked Thursday afternoon about the mayor's comments. The officials thanked the mayor for recognizing the hard work of all nurses, but ultimately are still standing by their claim that their offer was acceptable. ‬



‪It was also revealed this afternoon that this is not the only Mercy hospital with unionized employees. Mercy St. Anne’s Cancer Center employees are also a part of the UAW, with some of those employees on strike.‬



‪We are continuing to speak with both sides of this strike about what offers they believe will bring this to an end. Both sides still feel what they are bribing to the table is fair. ‬



"We continue to be a willing participant," said Matt Sapara, vice president of operations. "The UAW has not provided any new solutions before us since April 10 was the last one we received. Even this past weekend, we put solutions on the table and they were just rejected."



With no meetings set, it’s still unclear when this will end. But workers on the picket line say they don’t plan on moving anytime soon.

