TOLEDO, Ohio — Overall, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz agreed with the decisions Governor DeWine has made regarding reopening the state - because it means the majority of Ohioans will still be staying home for longer and putting masks on inside businesses.

"Now, there's going to be more opening as the month goes on, but what I took from his remarks is how much is going to remain closed for the remainder of of this month. The stay-at-home order is essentially going to stay in place through the end of May," Kapszukiewicz said.

Kapszukiewicz believes it was a measured response from the Governor.. because in places where businesses are opening, more restrictions are also being put in place.

"The requirement that you wear a face covering wherever you go. It doesn't have to be an N95 mask, but something to cover your mouth when you engage in this retail; so interestingly for re-opening, the governor has come back and added a new restriction," Kapszukiewicz said.

In the end, the state and the city of Toledo have similar goals on how to limit the spread of coronavirus.

"As painful as this has been emotionally and on our mental health, the economy and our job situation, just everything about this that makes it as miserable as it is, we could all go back to square one if we don't stick with it and stay vigilant over the next couple of weeks," Kapszukiewicz said.

The mayor said he will be monitoring how Toledo's large industries, like car manufacturing, are able to keep their employees safe.

"Especially in the case of the Jeep plant, the more these activities take place in enclosed spaces, I think potentially the more dangerous it is," Kapszukiewicz said.

Both DeWine and Kapszukiewicz are encouraging those who are able to continue to work from home.

