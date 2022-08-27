Inflation, staffing shortages forcing big changes at local restaurants

Mayberry Diner owner Scott Super says they close the restaurant on Mondays now. Souk Mediterranean Kitchen has also had to make changes too due to staffing.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Scott Super and his wife own three Mayberry Diners across the Toledo-area.

For the first time in the 20 years since they opened their first restaurant they are now forced to make big changes to the operation of their diners.

It's all due to staffing issues.

"We're now closed on Mondays at all three locations. That was a tough decision, but it was the only way to give the employees who are working here a definite day off," said Super.

He said his few employees are hard-working and loyal but no matter how talented they are, there's only so many plates they can carry and so many trays they can pile high to hold up the diner's reputation of good service.

"It's a little bit of an oxymoron for us. We are busier than we've ever been, and we're having a difficult time keeping up," said Super.

Super says they've been forced to raise menu prices due to inflation's effect on the costs of delivering ingredients.

Still, he says he and his wife still diligently work to serve food at a great value, but that comes with a major sacrifice.

"She cooks six days a week. Gets up everyday at 4:15, and we can't find a replacement for her. It's been difficult," said Super.

In downtown Toledo, Souk Mediterranean Kitchen's chef and owner, Moussa Salloukh has a similar story.

"I used to have somebody that would clean for me in the morning. So I'm getting up at 5:30, 6 a.m., spraying down the patio," said Salloukh.

For Chef Salloukh, success comes from pouring his heart and soul into the kitchen, but he acknowledges his employees are a key ingredient too.

"We're closed Sunday and Mondays, somedays we're open for a special event," said Salloukh. "I'll shut down four weeks a year and everyone gets the week off, so that way it gives them a quality of life and gives me a quality of life too."

Both Salloukh and Super said they will not sacrifice the quality of their food or service as they work through the challenges.