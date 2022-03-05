2022 Ohio primary election night - blog

Voters will choose party nominees for Ohio's open Senate seat, governor and more in Tuesday's election.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — Voters went to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in an abbreviated Ohio primary. Thanks to an ongoing court fight over redrawing the boundaries of the state legislative districts, those races did not appear on the May 3 ballot.

But voters will decide Democratic and Republican nominees for statewide offices including governor and Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat.

Locally, voters also will decide party nominees for countywide races, including county commissioners.

Ballots included school levies, a Lucas County Mental Health Services levy renewal and a levy to expand police coverage in Springfield Township, among other issues.

8:19 p.m.:

The Associated Press has called the Republican primary for Ohio governor for incumbent Mike DeWine.

The AP also has projected that incumbent Republican Frank LaRose has won the Republican primary for Ohio Secretary of State and that U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, of Youngstown, has won the Democratic primary for Ohio's U.S. Senate seat.

8 p.m.:

Polls have closed in Michigan.

7:30 p.m.:

Polls have closed in Ohio.

6:45 p.m.:

Mid-term elections typically have lower voter turn out than elections during presidential election years. In Lucas County, turnout Tuesday surpassed turnout in 2018, the most recent mid-term year.

5:40 p.m.:

Voters in Erie, Hancock, Huron, Sandusky and Seneca counties were forced to shelter in place as voting was temporarily halted late Tuesday by tornado warnings.

Polls re-opened shortly before 7 p.m. when the weather warnings expired. Polls will close as scheduled at 7:30 p.m., however.

7:45 a.m., Tuesday, May 3:

Some voters who arrived early at the polls in in Lucas County ound they were given the wrong ballot for their party's primary.

Lucas County Board of Elections officials said that in some instances Democratic voters were presented Republican ballots and vice verse after the county experienced some issues with voting machines.

Elections officials said a vendor error was to blame and assured voters that the mistakes could be corrected to allow them to cast ballots in the correct primary.