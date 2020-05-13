MAUMEE, Ohio — Tuesday was a day many in the Ohio tattoo business have been waiting for.

Earlier in the day, Governor Mike DeWine gave tattoo and piercing businesses the green light to reopen on May 15th after they were forced to shut down in March over coronavirus fears.

Scott Biddle, the owner of Amity Ink in downtown Maumee, says he was shocked to learn about the announcement once his clients began reaching out to him.

"Then my phone started blowing up and it was a bunch of my clients like yeah, lets go. We're good to go," said Biddle.

Biddle is eager to reopen his custom body art studio but he's taking everyone's health into consideration.

"I think that this is definitely a situation which you want to just have every opportunity to put your best foot forward. You know you're dealing with coming into contact with blood borne pathogens whether it be COVID-19, or HIV or Hepatitis," said Biddle.

The tattoo artist is also waiting to hear from the Ohio health department in order to proceed with reopening.

However, he's already planning on high levels of social distancing with such an up-close and personal experience.

First, Biddle plans to offer clients online video consultations. Clients can then book an appointment as they have done in the past through their Amity Ink Facebook page or its website.

The custom body art studio will offer clients masks and a barrier if the artwork is going to be near the face.

Employees will also be required to wear masks and continually sanitize work booths and equipment.

While the shop is allowed to reopen this Friday, Biddle says it probably won't open until next week.

As for the foreseeable future, he predicts there will be some unique artwork coming out of quarantine.

"I think there will be some tongue in cheek, you know, Corona bottles and little nods to this whole experience that people definitely want something to commemorate this whole crazy situation," said Biddle.

Ohio tattoo and piercing businesses will have to abide by guidelines to be released by the Ohio Department of Health's website. They are also allowed to lay out their own set of rules for clients.

"I'M happy that getting a tattoo is something that people still want to do after all this," said Biddle.