Maumee sewer smoke tests to take place starting Aug. 30

Residents may notice a non-toxic smoke briefly enter their home or business.

MAUMEE, Ohio — The city of Maumee is conducting smoke testing in neighborhood sewer systems beginning the week of Aug. 30.

The study involves opening manhole covers in the streets and blowing smoke through the sewers with a portable blower. The purpose of the testing is to locate issues with the sewers and find areas where stormwater and other surface waters enter the sanitary sewer.

A special, non-toxic smoke is used in these tests and it causes no damage. It does not harm humans, plants or animals, according to a news release from the city of Maumee.

Some smoke may enter your home or business, but should only last a few minutes. The smoke has a distinct, but not unpleasant smell.

If smoke is present, one of the following conditions could be present:

Vents connected to your building's sewer pipes are inadequate, defective or improperly installed.

Drain traps for sinks, tubs, showers and other drains are dry, defective or improperly installed.

Pipes, connections and seals of the wastewater drain system in and under your building are damaged, defective, have plugs missing or are improperly installed.

If traces of smoke enter, it's an indication that gases and odors from the sewer may also enter. Gases and odors from the sewer are dangerous and can cause health issues.