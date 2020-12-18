Maumee 'Shop with a Hero' persists through COVID-19

The program lasted three days to make sure everyone could shop for presents safely.

MAUMEE, Ohio — A pandemic didn't stop the Maumee Police Department and Meijer from making sure northwest Ohio kids have something to open on Christmas morning.

"My mind was blown when I saw everything that I got," 8-year-old Ashlyn Johnston said.

Ashlyn and her twin brother were two of the kids shopping with a Maumee police officer at their side for the annual "Shop with a Hero" event.

She navigated the aisles, searching for Barbies, craft supplies and a toy for their cat; even Ashlyn's shopping pal, Officer Hoover, has a favorite part.

"All the Barbie stuff; that was my favorite aisle to go down. We got a lot of stuff in our cart," Hoover said.

Ashlyn's twin brother Macallen was a few aisles over, teaming up with Patrol Officer Sharer. They had their eyes on some Minecraft toys and a Zelda video game.

Making this year happen took a lot of work between Meijer and the department to make sure everything was as safe as possible.

"We spread out the shopping over three days and several hours and we bring in officers and the families at a certain time," Maumee Police Chief Dave Tullis said.

To make sure the families have a good Christmas Day, they added something new this year.

"We introduced a meal where they can get a decorate-at-home cookie kit and a ham dinner just to try and help each family in any way we can," Meijer Store Operator Brandon Knope said.

It was a brief moment of joy in what's been a stressful year full of being at home away from friends and virtual learning.

"I found toys and I'm really happy... and toys," Lexi Cargill said.