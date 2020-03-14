MAUMEE, Ohio — The Maumee Senior Center is temporarily closing beginning March 16 due to coronavirus concerns.

The center says it made the decision following the advice of the Lucas County Health Department and Gov. Mike DeWine.

“The senior population is most vulnerable to contract serious complications from the coronavirus,” said Malinda Ruble, executive director of the Maumee Senior Center. "The Maumee Senior Center will be working to provide as many services as possible to our seniors to ensure their safety."

The Maumee Senior Center staff will be working to provide necessary services to the seniors in the area.

Seniors in need of home-delivered meals, medical or personal supplies or any assistance during the closure should contact the Maumee Senior Center at 419-893-1994 and leave a message.

Homebound seniors in need of service should also contact the center or email maumeeseniorcenter@gmail.com.

