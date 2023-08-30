Maumee schools add safety measures with state funding

The district added more than 80 new security cameras, new and improved entrances and shatter-resistant windows.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Allison Fiscus has two young kids in Maumee City Schools. She says sending her kids to school on their own for the first time was nerve-wracking.

"It was a real eye-opener when I had to send them away for the first time and consider what we all consider about safety when we go out in the world and not being there with them," Fiscus said.

Earlier this year, Maumee City Schools got $500,000 from the state to make upgrades to its security system. The district added more than 80 new security cameras, new and improved entrances and shatter-resistant windows.

Maumee Superintendent Steven Lee is confident the district's buildings keep people safe, but he is open to even more improvements.

"We want that feedback," Lee said. "If they see something that they think may be vulnerable based on their experience or something they've seen, we want to know that."

The city hosted an informational session presented by the school Tuesday night discussing all the improvements and systems that go into making kids safe. Parents and community members offered feedback about what they want to see in the future.

Maumee Mayor Richard Carr says the recurring threat of school shootings over the last 25 years is forcing districts to invest more in safety than ever before.

"We want the parents to know what they're looking at, what they see, and what they implement so they know children are safe," Carr said.

Fiscus' hope is that meetings like these make it clear to parents how a school prevents or responds to a threat.