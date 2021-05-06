Maumee school bus hit by driver who ran red light; police investigating

Five children plus the bus driver were on the school bus at the time of the crash. The bus driver sustained a minor injury. No other injuries were reported.

A crash in Maumee left a school bus driver with a minor injury after a driver ran a red light and hit an occupied bus Thursday.

Five children were on the bus, plus the bus driver. A driver in a Subaru car ran a red light and struck the bus at the intersection of Conant Street and Illinois Avenue, according to an initial investigation by the Maumee Police Department.

There were no injuries reported to the children or to the driver of the Subaru. The bus driver reported a minor injury. Identities were not released.

Maumee City Schools officials responded to the scene to notify parents and a second bus took children to their designated drop-off location.

The incident remains under investigation.

In 2019, Maumee City Schools installed red light cameras on buses in its fleet and upped police patrols due to drivers running school bus stop signs.