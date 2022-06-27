Body found in Henry County water recovery, first responders speak on hours-long process

A spokesperson for Toledo Fire and Rescue called the process of getting answers for the family 'bittersweet.'

HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — On Friday, 49-year-old Alex Smith was found dead in the Maumee River by Toledo Fire and Rescue's dive team after an hours-long water recovery.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office said their involvement began around 6:40 p.m. that evening when their office got a call about a possible drowning in the river, south of County Road 4a in Washington Township.

Smith's body was recovered at about 9:20 p.m. on Saturday.

The sheriff's office said witnesses on the scene saw Smith fall off a boat and into the water, and never resurface.

The sheriff requested mutual aid to begin a rescue mission, and soon the river by Texas, Ohio, was filled with boats from the Coast Guard, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and multiple fire departments, including two members of the TFRD dive team.

"So they went into the water, began search patterns, that took about 30-35 minutes, they were unsuccessful," Sterling Rahe, Toledo Fire and Rescue's Public Information Officer, said.

Rahe said as more time passed without seeing Smith, rescue became less and less likely.

The team started shifting to recovery. That's when Shelbie Flegal, a Springfield Township firefighter and the handler of Darwin, Lucas County's cadaver dog, was brought in to help locate Smith.

"The dogs can tell us within reason where the body is, and it helps divers save time from looking in a bunch of different areas," said Flegal.

Flegal said between Darwin and ODNR's sonar, the team was close to finding Smith. But they soon realized they were racing against another ticking clock. They were losing daylight, potentially forcing the operation to be suspended after dark, and leaving Smith's family without answers for a whole night.

"The dive team decided to make another dive, another pass, until we ran out of daylight, and then they went down on the second dive, and with about three or four minutes, they discovered the victim," said Rahe.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office determined there was no foul play in Smith's death.

Rahe says recoveries like Smith's are bittersweet for the divers.