MAUMEE, Ohio — The city of Maumee is sending one of its officers to learn from a federal task force on human and drug trafficking.

While police say no foul play is suspected in the missing case of Port Clinton teen Harley Dilly, the case is sparking communities like Maumee to take a sharper look at human trafficking.

"There's a real problem with human trafficking (in Ohio)," Maumee Mayor Richard Carr (R) said.

Carr recently announced one Maumee police officer will join a federal task force on drug and human trafficking for five years to learn more about the shadowy crimes.

"Our officers would come back to our department" Carr said, "they'd be better trained on what to look for and how to prevent."

After the officer completes the five years, another officer will be selected to join the program.

Carr said the partnership has been in the works for over a year. But the recent disappearance of Dilly highlights a need for more education on the dangers of human trafficking.

"They (the officers) will become very very knowledgeable on the subject," he added, "because the more we understand what to look for and to educate our residents then maybe we can prevent problems."

While they're are some tell-tale signs to look for when it comes to human trafficking, Carr urges people the simplest advice of, if you see something, say something, still rings true.

"I'd rather report it, investigate, and find out it was nothing," he said, "then to not say a word and end up having some child abducted and so we're trying to be very proactive."

While trafficking hasn't hit Maumee, the mayor believes it's better to be prepared.

