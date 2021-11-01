Maumee police officers arrest 4 suspects accused of stealing dealership's car keys

The officers arrested the four suspects and recovered more than 40 sets of car keys after a traffic stop, according to Maumee PD.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Four Maumee Police Division officers received accolades at the force's Facebook page after arresting four suspects accused of stealing more than 40 sets of keys from Charlie's Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram dealership on Dec. 29.

The post says crews were called to the dealership after dispatch received alarm calls and conferred with the business' security company, which provided updates from the location's video feed.

Ptl. McDermott saw a suspicious car fleeing the area and started a traffic stop that led to the arrest of four suspects and the apprehension of more than 40 sets of car keys, according to the Maumee Police Division.

The post also says the suspects caused severe damage to the dealership's entrance door and interior office windows, where they entered, and proceeded to ransack the building for car keys.

"If it wasn't for the teamwork of our responding midnight shift crews working that night, Ptl. McDermott, Ptl. Brewer, Ptl. Bakhsh, Sgt. LaPlante, Sgt. Pollauf and Dispatcher Harding, this crime would have gone unsolved and Charlie's Dodge would have suffered great loss without justice. Congratulations on a job well done!" the Facebook post read.