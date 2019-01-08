MAUMEE, Ohio — Thanks to the quick actions of a Maumee Police officer, both a man and his dog were saved from a mobile home fire.

The fire started inside the man's home at Maumee Mobile Home Court located on the 1300 block of Conant.

A neighbor could hear the man screaming for help when the small fire started and called the 911.

Police were the first to arrive at the scene and one officer was able to quickly put the fire out and help the man and his dog to safety.

The man was able to go back inside his home after fire crews removed a burned chair.

Officials say the fire is believed to be accidental, caused by the man smoking.