Maumee police conducting firearms training Wednesday at 5 a.m.

The training will happen at the City of Maumee Public Safety Training Center firearms range on Mingo Drive. Residents nearby may hear gunshots.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Maumee police will be conducting low light firearms training Wednesday starting at 5 a.m.

It will happen at the City of Maumee Public Safety Training Center firearms range on Mingo Drive, the department said in a Facebook post.

Residents on Monclova Road and elsewhere nearby the training center may hear gunshots.

The department said it will be conducting firearms training for the rest of the week, too, but will limit the hours to between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m.

