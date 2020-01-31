MAUMEE, Ohio — The Maumee Police Division is attacking the issue of having victims of crime struggle to find help by themselves.

The department is adding a new victim service officer, who is fully prepared to assist you with any crime.

Princess Buchanon, who is a survivor of domestic violence, said it's hard for the vulnerable to reach out for help.

But she said this new officer is allowing victims of any crime to easily come forward.

"As I think back to those days, like I said I didn't know that was domestic violence. I just assumed a man is supposed to beat a woman. But if I knew then what I know now," said Buchanon.

As a 25-year-old, a fearful Buchanon said she had her hands tied behind her back.

It would take almost two decades for her to ask for help.

Maumee police chief Dave Tullis is now tackling that problem by adding a new Victim Service officer to the Division on January 1.

"One of the things that I saw a lacking in, was victims of crimes. Once they're a victim there is a lot of psychological, physiological, emotional trauma that a victim goes through being a victim crime," said Tullis.

However that trauma is never addressed once police leave the victim's home.

That's where Cory Henson, the victim service officer, comes in.

"To go through that process and to go through it alone I know it's difficult. And I think it helps to know I'm gonna be with you the entire step of the way. Sometimes even if you don't want me there, I'm gonna be with you the entire step of the way. And so far it's been overwhelmingly accepted," said Henson.

The officer can assist you in anything from going through the court system, to filling out paperwork, to finding you the resources you need.

And Benson is also aware of keeping the victim's trauma in mind.

"It's very difficult for a woman to contact the police or anyone because she maybe embarrassed, ashamed and fearing for her life because of the abuser. He may threaten her if she opens her mouth and says anything to anyone," said Buchanon.

But police say it's their duty to bring the victims justice.

"My goal is that every single victim, individual victim, in the city of Maumee that's a victim of a crime. No matter how small it is and of course how large it is, is gonna get a follow up call from our victim service officer," said Tullis.

And it's not just crime victims.

It also includes family members who have been affected by a suicide or a death.

"Sometimes it's uncomfortable asking for help. So if somebody reaches their hand out and offers the help, it's easier to take it. And I've been happy to see that. That people aren't afraid if offered to them. Where they may not have reached out themselves," said Henson.

So far, Henson has already been able to help about 50 people.

Buchanon said it's a world of change she hopes will spread to other cities.

"Once a victim knows that somebody's in your corner, then they would follow through with everything. And just knowing all the different options are out there," added Buchanon.

Tullis said this is just the beginning of of the new service, but he says the department will add another victim service officer if the need is there.

You can call the Maumee Police Division to get in contact with the the victim service officer or you can visit their website.

