Maumee pauses development of smoke shops, discount store, marijuana businesses in city limits

"I don't want 12 vape shops on Conant Street. That's not good for your community," Maumee Mayor Rich Carr said.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Maumee City Council passed a resolution in late August to pause the development of new CBD, vape or tobacco stores in the city for up to 18 months.

There are two vape stores and a cigar shop just a short walk from one another on Conant Street.

"I don't want 12 vape shops on Conant Street," said Maumee Mayor Rich Carr. "That's not good for your community. You want to have diverse businesses that people want to come to."

Wild Bills Tobacco is starting the process of moving into this old Family Video at 731 Conant Street. The company recently put in a request to start construction on the leased property, according to Maumee City Administrator Patrick Burtch.

A sign posted on the front door of the store Thursday says the business is hiring. But, it may not be able to open anytime soon because of the resolution, Carr said.

Council also passed another resolution to pause the development of discount stores and pawn shops. To be proactive for when Ohio voters decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana on Nov. 7, the city also passed a resolution to pause the development of marijuana businesses.

"We're taking a look at what restrictions, if any, we would put on the number of those businesses in our community like how far they have to be apart," Carr said. "If marijuana is passed, it's going to be in our community. We want to take a look at restrictions prior to the law passing and not after the fact."

Carr said he doesn't want Maumee to look like certain areas in Monroe, Michigan.

"We're rejuvenating our uptown," Carr said. "We don't want to have six, seven, eight marijuana stores one after the other, right across the street from each other."