Maumee apartment residents concerned with living conditions after they say management refused to fix things

A woman who lives at Teamsters Residences Apartments says her heater hasn't worked in nearly 2 weeks.

MAUMEE, Ohio — A concerned group of renters in Maumee say they've had enough with the conditions of their apartment complex.

One woman even says she hasn't had heat for about two weeks now.

Now, they're asking for some help so things can be fixed.

"I moved here for peace and quiet and sanctitude. I received none of that because I see how the other residents here, the deplorable conditions," said one apartment resident of more than a year and half who didn't want to be identified.

She and a group of about 10 are banding together to demand a better quality of living.

They stay at the Teamsters Residences Apartments in Maumee.

"On a five-star basis, I would give it a quarter of a star," said Mike Belair, who also lives at the apartments.

He is the group's spokesperson.

"I personally have had issues with my apartment alone that I've had to take the apartment manager to court for," added Belair.

He showed WTOL 11 those issues.

Our cameras were rolling as he demonstrated what he describes as a sinking foundation, which was causing the floor and ceiling to separate.

"It's pulled away from the way so much, I can put my hand underneath it," said Belair.

Another renter showed us mold in her apartment. Then another showed and told us she had a leaky pipe in her bathroom.

That same resident, who didn't want to go on camera for fear of retaliation, let us inside her apartment.

The thermostat read 62 degrees and she says her heat hasn't worked in two weeks.

"When you turn it up, like on 90 it's supposed to stay on 90 and kick on. But it doesn't," she said.

The renters here say they blame the management.

"Things are not done here correctly," said the resident who didn't want to be identified.

"And where's the money going for the capital improvements here? Because there are none," said the first woman who did not want to be identified.

We asked Belair what he would like the apartment complex to do.

"Listen to the residents of this facility. And take actual compassion for five minutes. Actually do the job. Get someone out here to do the work and increase our quality of living," said Belair.

We called the Teamsters Residences manager and spoke with her on the phone.

She told us the woman's heater had been fixed, but the renter showed us it still wasn't functioning properly just a few hours ago.

We asked about the other issues, and the manager said she couldn't comment any further right now.

But that she would try and find out what's going on.