Maumee officials attempting to close WoodSpring Suites hotel over criminal activity involving guns, drugs, rape

Maumee Police have repeatedly been called to the hotel since it opened in 2020.

MAUMEE, Ohio — The City of Maumee is seeking to shut down a new hotel that is experiencing a high amount of crime, including reported illegal drug use and rape.

A complaint was filed May 20 in Lucas County Common Pleas Court seeking a permanent injunction against WoodSpring Suites, located at 1788 Indian Wood Cir. The hotel opened last year.

If the permanent injunction is granted, the hotel will be shuttered for one year.

The complaint details several instances were Maumee Police were called to the hotel. On Dec. 6, 2020, officers found an unconscious person suffering from a fentanyl overdose.

That person later died, according to the filing.

Officers observed a male smoking marijuana Jan. 6 and noticed he was guarding his right side. Upon a search, a handgun was discovered his his waistband.

The individual was later found to be a convicted felon, thus illegally carrying a concealed weapon.

Numerous other incidents are detailed in the complaint, including calls for rape, domestic disputes, and drug activity. One instance involved a woman threatening her husband with a large knife and loaded handgun.

The hotel is owned by Rainmaker Holdings V LLC. Chief Financial Officer Prakash Maggan provided the following statement to WTOL:

"We had a very productive meeting with city officials yesterday and believe that a resolution can be reached quickly. We would like to thank the mayor and the city officials for their time and cooperation."