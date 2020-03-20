MAUMEE, Ohio — The Maumee Indoor Theatre is offering popcorn nightly from 6 to 8 p.m. after having to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A bucket of popcorn costs $10 with refills available for $5. A large is $6, a medium is $5, a small is $4 and a child's portion of popcorn is $3.

Chris Fisher, a Maumee resident, was one of the patrons stopping by to pick up the snack.

"It's nice to actually be able to get out of the house for a little bit," said Fisher. "(The) last couple of weeks I've pretty much been going from home to work and that's it. So, it's nice to actually go someplace else, at least for a few minutes to be able to pick something up."

The Maumee Indoor Theatre posted on this on its website:

"Due to the COVID-19 situation, the Governor of Ohio has ordered all movie theaters in the state to temporarily close. Therefore, the Maumee Theater will be closed until further notice. We will continue to monitor this situation very closely & will post updates as we have them available. We take the health of our community very seriously & stand united in the fight to stop COVID-19."

It's unclear just how long theaters across Ohio will be closed, but in the meantime, the Maumee Indoor Theatre will still be serving popcorn to those in need.

