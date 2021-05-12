Maumee HS hosting new 'Summer Blitz' program for students

Summer Blitz has options for students who need credit recovery or who just want something to do instead of sitting at home.

MAUMEE, Ohio — There's a new summer opportunity for students are Maumee High School.

Students going into 7th through 12th grade can join their "Summer Blitz" program for the first time.

The program offers options for students who need credit recovery or who just want something to do instead of sitting at home.

It's more than typical math and science classes, also offering mentors and internships.

"Students also have missed out on the opportunity to learn more about themselves through shadowing people in the workplace, talking to those individuals," said school counselor Justin Fults. "We have students who are very interested in supporting the community by performing services hours, and those opportunities have fallen to the wayside as well."

Fults says they have nearly 80 students enrolled and there is room for more.

The school is hoping to keep this going for their students.

