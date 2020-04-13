MAUMEE, Ohio — Maumee High School has started a new project highlighting their senior class with posts on social media.

Each post is like an ID card for the seniors with things about them and their future plans.

Principal Matt Dick said this project was his idea because he's trying to do something nice for the seniors since they can't physically be in the classrooms.

He said it's important to do this so the seniors know they are just as important as the previous ones, they're just in a unique situation.

"The class of 2020 is having a very anti-climatic ending to their senior year. So, anything we can do to let them know what they accomplished is important, it's special, it's meaningful," Dick said.

The principal said the project took some time because he built the slides from the colors to the boxes.

According to him, this project is just one of the things he's going to do to highlight their senior class.

So far, the hardest part for him is not being able to see his students or give them the events they've always had in the past.

The senior profiles can be found on Maumee City School's Facebook page or Twitter.

RELATED: Local photographer offers free photo shoots for 2020 high school seniors

RELATED: University of Findlay to hold virtual Discovery Days for prospective students