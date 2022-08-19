x
Get your old-school movie fix at Maumee's Little Free Blockbuster

You've heard of a Little Free Library, but what about a Little Free Blockbuster?
Credit: Cheyenne Kastura
Little Free Blockbuster outside Amity Ink.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Feeling nostalgic for movies that don't come via a stream? Consider making a trip to the Little Free Blockbuster in Maumee.

It is located outside at the back of Amity Ink located at 306 Conant Street in Maumee. 

The mini movie store works just like the Little Free Library. You can take a movie out, and leave a movie for someone else to enjoy. 

Caitlin Williams, who works at Amity Ink, said the goal is to offer something a little different than the usual and provide a way to give back to the community. 

Maumee's Little Blockbuster has existed for about a month and has already gained some popularity. 

Multiple types of movies are accepted, such as DVDs, Blu-Ray, and even VHS tapes. 

Free Blockbusters have been popping up around the country as a continuation of the "little free" trend that also includes Little Free Pantries. In some cases, contributors have large DVD or VHS collections they want to get rid of. In many cases, organizers want to bring a little joy or throw-back movie enjoyment to their communities.

