Neighbor says she reported inappropriate behavior with foster parent accused of sex crimes

A woman told WTOL 11 she reported suspect behavior from Jeremy Chesser about six months ago. Another woman said Chesser sexually abused her two decades ago.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two women reached out to WTOL 11 to share stories about Jeremy Chesser, a Maumee foster father and Springfield Township firefighter and paramedic who was arrested Wednesday after a federal investigation into allegations of child sex crimes.

A neighbor of the Chessers said she alerted Lucas County Children Services about six months ago to suspect behavior she witnessed by Chesser toward one of his children when they were outside.

"They were kind of horsing around with each other and then all of the sudden, out of the blue, he just patted her on the behind, grabbed her and leaned over and kissed her on the lips," the neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, said. "I thought that was very inappropriate and that's what made me call LCCS."

The neighbor said she never heard back from LCCS and the children remained in the home. An LCCS spokesperson told WTOL that the agency does not have a record of a report from the neighbor.

She said she wasn't surprised when the FBI showed up at Chesser's home to conduct a search warrant.

She said she called LCCS again to reiterate her report of the suspect behavior she had seen after seeing authorities at Chesser's home and the subsequent reports of his arrest. She said LCCS then called her again on Thursday. The LCCS spokesperson declined to comment on whether the agency reached out to the neighbor.

"I saw them search [Chesser's] vehicle, search [his wife's] vehicle and they were there until at least 4:30 a.m.," she said. "I saw them going in and taking photos because the flash was going off."

This was not the first time Chesser has been accused of sexual crimes, according to Shannon Waddilove, who said he sexually abused her over two decades ago while the two were in a church youth group.

"It needs to be brought to light because I think had that been on his background 23 years ago, it would have possibly prevented foster children being in his placement," Waddilove said.

She said she was around 14 years old when she was and Chesser, a few years older than her, were in the youth group at the former Bethel Baptist Church on Glendale Avenue in Toledo.

One night, while people were closing up the church, she said he attacked her.

"I turned around to leave the room and he pushed me back in and proceeded to become sexual, very forceful, and just by saying 'no' and asking for it to stop, he got more angry and just kept going," Waddilove said.

She said the sexual abuse continued and she did not report it until a year later while attending a church camp.

She said Chesser was no longer allowed to be involved with the youth group as punishment. But she said authorities were never notified about his behavior because of his family's influence at the church.

"Hearing such an accusation at that time, I just became the girl screaming 'sexual assault' and I became the issue and not so much him," Waddilove said.

Now that Waddilove has seen the accusations Chesser faces over two decades later, she said the haunting memories of the time he assaulted her and the weak response from church leadership have resurfaced.

"It just feels like in this situation, I don't want to say the system failed because they weren't aware of it, but religion failed," she said.

FBI investigators say anyone with more information on this case should contact FBI Toledo at 419-243-6122.

Chesser appeared in federal court Wednesday afternoon, where a judge ordered him not to have any contact with any of the minor victims alleged in a criminal complaint filed against him. He waived a preliminary hearing, so his next court date is not scheduled yet.

Chesser has also been placed on unpaid administrative leave from his position with the Springfield Township Fire Department, which released the following statement Thursday:

"Dear community:

As the recent events of the past 24 hours have unfolded our department has remained vigilant and unwavering in our commitment to serve and protect each one of you. This event can not go unrecognized, however the legal rights and proceedings of the accused must be honored and WILL be followed by Springfield Township according to Ohio Law.

The alleged actions of one person does not represent the personnel of the department, or the mission statement of which we were founded upon. Our leadership team is working tirelessly to ensure our employees have the help that they need to get through this trying time. By taking care of our employees we are continuing our solemn vow to the community to be there for you in your greatest time of need.

We ask for patience from you as the legal proceedings take place, and understand we are looking into every possibility to ensure this incident did not affect anyone in our community in anyway.

For further information please contact:

Springfield Township Administrator: Michael Hampton II

mhampton@springfieldtownship.net

Fire Chief: Barry Cousino