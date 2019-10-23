MAUMEE, Ohio — Nov. 5 is quickly approaching for voters in Ohio. The Maumee mayoral and council candidates will participate in a forum Thursday at the Maumee Indoor Theater.

The forum will feature mayoral candidates Richard Carr and John Jezak.

Incumbent mayor Richard Carr has an expiring seat.

The forum will also feature Maumee City Council candidates Gabe Barrow, Jon Fiscus, Carrie Hartman, Jim MacDonald, Scott Noonan and Lou Thomson.

Incumbent council members Scott Noonan, John Boellner and David Kissinger have expiring seats. Councilmember Boellner is not seeking another term in office and council member Kissinger did not secure enough votes in the primary to advance to the general election.

The council candidates will take the stage first, followed by the mayoral candidates.

Maumee residents submitted forum questions. A League of Women Voters volunteer will serve as a moderator.

The forum goes from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Maumee Indoor Theater located at 601 Conant Street.

The candidate forum is presented by The Maumee Chamber of Commerce, Maumee Uptown Business Association, the League of Women Voters of Toledo-Lucas County and the Mirror Newspaper.

The forum will be live streamed on the Chamber and the League Facebook pages.

The general election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.

