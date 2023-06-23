Maumee to kick off fireworks festivities with music fest, food trucks and more

The city of Maumee is celebrating its July 3 fireworks display with music, food and festivities on July 2 and 3.

The Uptown Maumee Music Fest will kick off the afternoon of Sunday, July 2 through Monday, July 3, culminating in the annual fireworks display, which are visible from both Maumee and Perrysburg on either side of the river.

Music

Both days will be filled with plenty of music. Performers will take the stage at the intersection of Conant and Dudley streets.

July 2

Performers:

Steve Kennedy, 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

The New Fashioned, 4:30 p.m. - 6p.m.

Matt Waters and the Recipe, 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Distant Cousinz, 8:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.

July 3

Caswell and Company, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Ice Cream Militia, 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

The Nylon Two's, 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Public Water Supply, 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Smilo and the Ghost, 8 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Food

On both days of the festival, food trucks will be available for meals, snacks and treats. On Sunday, food trucks will be in the first block of W. Dudley Street; on Monday, you can find food trucks on both W. Dudley and E. Wayne.

According to the city of Maumee's Facebook page, the following food trucks will be available.

Cruising Cuisine

Bistro Burger

The Loaded Chicken

Snowie Summers

Deet's

Falafel King

Jacky's Ice Cream

Frankly's

PM frosted fantasies

Queso Kitchen

Dog Waggin

Kayala

Gary's Kettle Corn

Road closures

For the block party-style festivities, as well as fireworks viewing, the city of Maumee will close some uptown streets to vehicle traffic on both dates.

July 2

Conant Street:

Closed from Broadway Street northbound to Wayne Street.

Closed from Wayne Street to John Street northbound and southbound

Open from Wayne Street to Broadway southbound

Wayne Street:

Open east and westbound

Open southbound onto Conant

W. Dudley Street:

Closed east and westbound between Allen Street and Conant Street

E. Dudley Street:

Closed east and westbound between Conant Street and Gibbs Street

July 3

Maumee-Perrysburg Bridge:

Closed

Conant Street:

Closed from bridge to John Street

Broadway, Wayne and Dudley Streets (East and West)

Closed between Allen and Gibbs

For maps of the area, including the locations of fireworks viewing areas and portable bathrooms, click here.