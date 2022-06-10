Hulk Hogan-esque Toledo man competes in national mullet contest

Maumee native Dalton Cleghorn is one of 25 finalists with a chance to lay claim to the best mullet in the country. He said local support will guarantee a win.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Does the man make the mullet? Or does the mullet make the man?

Maumee native Dalton Cleghorn intends to find the answer and bring home the top prize at the 2022 USA Mullet Championships.

Cleghorn began growing his hair out a few years back.

"A good friend of mine was diagnosed with lymphoma," Cleghorn said. "I grew my hair out to donate it, and I just kept thinking, man, it'd be sweet to have a mullet.'"

After his donation, he decided to grow it out for good, at least in the back. Cleghorn now has a mullet and mustache reminiscent of pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan.

"This goes back to the college days when I did Hulk Hogan for Halloween," Cleghorn said. "It just kind of stuck. I knew I had to stand out, so I figured why not do it again."

Some of the doubters may think the hair and blonde mustache aren't natural, but Cleghorn promises they are.

"They probably want to think it's fake, but I think that's just a little bit of jealousy," he said. "Nope, it's all real."

Cleghorn has never shied away from the spotlight, and after missing registration last year, he entered the 2022 USA Mullet Championships in August.

He made it past the first two rounds of online voting, beating hundreds of other competitors. He's one of 25 finalists, and if you think he's intimidated, think again.

"I think they should be intimidated, but no, I'm not intimidated," Cleghorn said.

This year isn't Cleghorn's first time in a mullet competition. In February of 2022, he was crowned "Hockey Hair Champion" at the Colorado Pond Hockey tournament he coached in. The prize included a giant $500 check, which Cleghorn keeps in the back of his pickup truck.

Barber Patrick Croskey has worked on Dalton's mane for about a year and said he's proud that one of his clients is being recognized on a national level.

"When he told me about this whole thing, I got pretty excited about it, and from day one I've been sharing it," Croskey said.

Cleghorn said local support will guarantee a win.

"Vote for me, and we're bringing this trophy home," he said.