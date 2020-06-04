MAUMEE, Ohio — The City of Maumee is closing all access points to the Maumee River, effective immediately.

Maumee mayor Richard Carr made the announcement on the City of Maumee Facebook page.

Mayor Carr also said the city will be placing no parking signs on the streets in the immediate vicinity of the river.

"The COVID-19 crisis places in danger all health care workers, police officer, paramedics/EMT's, and all whose jobs put them in contact with the public," Mayor Carr said. "It is for the safety of our residents and all who serve us that we are enforcing this policy."

It is unclear how long the policy will be in effect.

