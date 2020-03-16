MAUMEE, Ohio — Over the next couple of weeks, schools in Ohio won't look exactly the same, but that's not stopping one music teacher from continuing her lessons.

Music class with Ms. Kuszek isn't in a typical learning setting. Neither are her upcoming teaching lessons, but that's the point.

"I decided to put up a green screen, where I can broadcast myself wherever we're learning about and we can have some fun creative ways to still experience music at home, even though it's through distance learning," Maumee City Schools music teacher, Kelsey Kuszek said.

Kuszek teaches music to students in kindergarten through 5th grade. She wants them to still be able to sing, dance, move and play instruments with her.

She says her goal is to keep at-home learning as consistent with school as possible.

"I would like to ask my students to log on to my Google classroom whenever they would have had music that week at school," Kuszek said.

Believe it or not, she had the green screen lying around her house and was able to set this up because her fiance works in technology. Kuzek says she plans on having creative backgrounds to keep the kids interested and interacting.

"I will be in different scenes that are based upon the different music we are learning that week. I think I will also post some rhythm activities or try to incorporate any type of engagement that will help those kids learn music," she said.

Kuzek believes that music connects us and can lift our spirits. So, it was important for her to keep things interesting while they are not in a school environment.

She will begin recording videos on Tuesday and they will be uploaded for students to view on Wednesday.

Kuszek says she's excited to continue teaching music to her students during this time and she hopes they like this unique way of learning.

RELATED: Impacted by statewide closures? Here are some resources that can help

RELATED: United Way to help provide daily meals for Findlay students through statewide school closures

RELATED: Scholastic offers free online classes for your kids to learn during school closures