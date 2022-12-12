Maumee City Schools hires new superintendent

Steve Lee was hired under a four-and-a-half-year contract Monday in a unanimous vote by the Maumee City Schools Board of Education.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Maumee City Schools hired the district's current superintendent, Steve Lee, as the new superintendent under a four-and-a-half-year contract at a board of education meeting Monday.

Lee has served in the interim role since July 29 when he took over for outgoing superintendent Todd Cramer after he accepted a professorship position at Bowling Green State University.

Before he took over for Cramer, Lee was the district's assistant superintendent for six years. Prior to that, he served in various roles in the district, including teacher evaluator, staff in-service coordinator and special education supervisor.

Lee also worked as a teacher and then principal at Springfield Local Schools elementary school. He also received a bachelor's of science in education from Ashland University and a master's degree in school administration and supervision from the University of Toledo. In addition, he completed BGSU's Superintendent Cohort Leadership Academy.

“On behalf of the Maumee City Schools Board of Education, I am very pleased to announce to our staff, students, and the entire Maumee community that Steve Lee will remain in the role of superintendent and continue to work directly with us to move the school district forward,” Board of Education President Mike Wiley said in a press release. “The last few months have been very successful and the transition of superintendents went extremely smoothly. The Board decided it was time to make Mr. Lee’s interim assignment permanent."

Previous superintendent Cramer held the position for seven years.





Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.