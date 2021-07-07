Maumee City Council approves TARTA proposal with a stipulation

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority is once again attempting to change its levy structure and add Lucas County as a member.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Maumee City Council passed a resolution Tuesday to add Lucas County as a member of the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority, but there's a catch.

TARTA is seeking to convert its property tax levy to a sales tax levy, and extend service throughout all of Lucas County. TARTA has failed four prior times to add the county, which required approval from all seven jurisdictions served by TARTA.

Maumee's provision says all communities in the county get to vote on TARTA's proposal, and not just member communities. A provision in Ohio's budget law says only four of the seven would need to approve the plan this time around.

"The City of Maumee believes that every city, and our new township partners whose constituents must pay for TARTA service, should have an equal vote and that the proposed ballot initiative should be ready for the November ballot," Maumee Mayor Rich Carr said.

Current TARTA members are Maumee, Toledo, Sylvania, Sylvania Township, Rossford, Ottawa Hills and Waterville.