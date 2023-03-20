Maumee council approves controversial rental ordinance

Rental properties must now meet certain standards. Critics of the ordinance say it's targeting them.

MAUMEE, Ohio — In a six-to-one vote, Maumee City Council approved a controversial new rental ordinance Monday night.

All but one council member voted to add new regulations for rental properties, a proposal that brought heavy criticism. Many of the community members in attendance at Monday's meeting were against the issue and claim the city is not being transparent.

Maumee city administration argues it has fielded hundreds of calls and emails and met with realtors about the proposal.

But, after pushback and disagreements, owners of rental properties must adhere to the ordinance that requires rental properties to meet certain standards based on when they were built.

Residents and realtors say it is unfairly targeting them.

"I actually believe it would be quite burdensome and harmful to responsible property owners and renters alike," realtor and property owner Kayla Bisalski said. "It's easily comparable to being punished for something you didn't do."

But the council believes the changes will reduce blight and crime in the city.

"Keeping our housing maintained and in good shape is one of the best things we can do," councilmember Margo Puffenberger said.

"Well-maintained properties boost the values of entire neighborhoods which, in turn, benefits all property owners," councilmember Jon Fiscus said.

Council says this ordinance is not an attack on landlords, but those landlords disagree.

"As a realtor, I've already had one of my clients say they're not investing in Maumee. That was before this even passed," landlord Dave Poeppelmeier said. "As a realtor, we now have to disclose that there's this ordinance on the books."

Council says the people for the ordinance have not been as vocal but have still shown support.

"I'm big on that. The blight is a big thing for me. I'm a new homeowner, me and my wife. We're doing the best we can to take care of our investment. Maumee has got a lot of potential and a lot of stuff coming to it right now," homeowner Zach Rader, who is in favor of the ordinance, said.

Although, the people who are frustrated say it goes beyond the ordinance. It even prompted two of them to announce they're planning to run for council to do something about it.

"I'm not a politician. I used to be a physical therapist. I don't come from politics, I don't come from business. I think my presence on city council would be a welcome outsiders voice," Poeppelmeier said.

Aubrey Hornsby, another local realtor, announced a city council bid.

He says he is also frustrated with how things have been handled between the city and its residents.

He feels like they don't have a voice and he's hoping to change that.