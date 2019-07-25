MAUMEE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health issued an "elevated recreational public health advisory" due to high levels of algal toxins that were detected in the water.

The agency asks people to avoid all contact with the water.

The warning was issued for Lake Erie, not the in-land water.

READ MORE:

Researchers tracking invasive grass carp in Lake Erie

Study finds drone can help track Lake Erie algal bloom growth

Algae on Lake Erie is forecast to reach a severity of 7.5 this summer - this is a top 5 harmful bloom forecast