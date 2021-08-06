Piping plover Nish successfully migrates to Florida

The bird made headlines, alongside Nellie, as the first mating pair of piping plovers to nest at Maumee Bay State Park in over 80 years.

Some interesting news for all you birders who are following the saga of Nellie and Nish.

Thanks to the wide network of birders across the country (and the fact that all the birds had been banded and thus, are able to be tracked) we now know that Nish has successfully migrated to Florida for the winter.

The famous birds made headlines over the summer for being the first mating pair of piping plovers to nest at Maumee Bay State Park in over 80 years.

That union led to the hatching of four chicks that were named Erie, Ottawa, Maumee and Kickapoo.

The Facebook page Nellie & Nish: The Maumee Bay Piping Plovers says Master Naturalist Mia Majetschak spotted Nish over the weekend at Anclote Key, near Tampa, in the same location where he spent last winter.

There's no word yet on Nellie or three of the chicks, but we do know that Erie has not left Maumee Bay State Park yet.

However, volunteers are still monitoring him and say he is doing great and looks healthy.