Maumee Bay Brewing Company's taps their winter brew for the summer

The popular brewery released a batch of their Blitzen 'Christmas ale' at a Christmas in July event on Sunday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Maumee Bay Brewing Company is getting into the “holiday” spirit by bringing back their Blitzen beer for Christmas in July.

The popular brewery on the edge of Toledo's downtown held an event on Sunday outside the Oliver House, where they have been located since they first opened in 1995.



They kicked off the festivities with a beer truck including some of Maumee Bay Brewing Company favorite brews, including, of course, Blitzen. They also had an outdoor grill, local craft vendors, and live music.



Organizers say Blitzen is a Toledo favorite and is good year round even if it might remind you of the holiday season.

“Blitzen is our holiday winter warmer, it’s our Christmas ale, it’s got some nice orange peel flavor, a lot of honey and a lot of cinnamon," said Maumee Bay Brewing Company Sales Manager Michael Martin. "And we put a cinnamon sugar on the rim just to add a little bit more sweetness and spice to the beer too.”

The brewery says they will have Blitzen on tap until it runs out.

