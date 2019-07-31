MAUMEE, Ohio — If you love sharks — and have a bit of a sweet tooth — a bakery in Maumee is the spot for you this week.

Thrush's Bakery, located inside The Baker's Kitchen, has plenty of tasty treats all on theme with "Shark Week."

"Shark Week" is a special run on the Discovery Channel that started back in 1988. The original idea was to gain awareness of conservation efforts and correct common misconceptions about sharks. Since its inception, it has become a highly anticipated event on the network.

So, why is Thrush's Bakery taking part in the festivities? No real reason; just to have a bit of fun.

Circling around the aquatic theme, the bakery has released for a limited time blue raspberry-flavored cupcakes, cookies, cakes and even donuts that are almost too pretty to eat.

Take a look at the menu:

Megaladon-uts — $1.99

Shark Attack cupcakes — $2.99

Deep blue sea cake — $10.99

Shark cut-out cookies — $1.50

Thrush's shark-themed treats

This is the second year the bakery has celebrated alongside "Shark Week." However, this isn't the only time of year they get creative.

According to Marcia Thrush, employees often spitball new ideas to be tossed on the menu. From hamburger cakes around summertime and pumpkin-shaped cakes in the fall, they try to stand out by doing something different than the old baked good clichés.

Thrush's Bakery will have their "Shark Week" goodies available now through Saturday. It's located inside The Baker's Kitchen at 6433 Monclova Road in Maumee.