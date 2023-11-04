'Matter of Balance' program geared to prevent senior falls

Participants learn to view falls as controllable, set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risk at home and exercise for strength and balance.

Example video title will go here for this video

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — The Wood County Committee on Aging will be holding a 'Matter of Balance' course at the Wood County Senior Center.

'Matter of Balance' is an 8-week long program to reduce the fear of falling. During this class, participants will learn to view falls as controllable, set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risk at home and exercise to increase strength and balance.

Courses cost $20 and include a manual for training purposes and a certificate once you complete the course.

The program is designed to benefit older adults who:

Are concerned about falls.

Have fallen in the past.

Restrict activities because of concerns about falling.

Are interested in improving flexibility, balance, and strength.

Are age 60 or older, community-dwelling, and able to problem solve.

The program will run from April 11 - May 16. If you miss out on this course, the program will be hosted again later this year.

To register or for more information, contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. at (419) 353-5661 or (800) 367-4935. You can also visit there website, here.