Ohio Sen. Matt Dolan considering run for U.S. Senate, launches ‘Ohio Matters Tour’

There could soon be another candidate entering the U.S. Senate race here in Ohio. State Sen. Matt Dolan has launched exploratory efforts to determine if he will officially seek to fill the soon-to-be-vacated seat by Sen. Rob Portman, who plans to retire next year.

Dolan, a Republican from Chagrin Falls, currently represents Ohio's District 24.

“Matt Dolan wants this effort to be about YOU,” according to DolanForOhio.com. “Should he decide to run, Republicans will benefit greatly from having a candidate who listened to Ohioans first. That’s why Matt is crisscrossing the Buckeye State on his #OhioMattersTour.”

The site offers an option for supporters to donate money and sign up for e-mail news updates.

The #OhioMattersTour kicks off with a noon lunch Tuesday at the Lake County Republican Headquarters in Painesville. Dolan’s schedule also includes business roundtable discussions Wednesday and a breakfast event in Columbus on Thursday.

“The Ohio Matters tour is designed to directly hear from Ohioans, to elevate their voices and actively discuss the kind of leadership they want from their next US Senator. In order to put Ohioans first, Matt is traveling throughout our state meeting with fellow Republicans, grassroots activists, community leaders and business owners.”

