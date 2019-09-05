TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo fire was on the scene of a massive building fire in central Toledo that kept them busy throughout early morning Thursday.

The fire happened at the corner of Nebraska Avenue in Junction around 2 a.m. at the building that houses S T Jay's Salon and Gilmore's Boutique.

When crews arrived to the scene flames were shooting from the building and fully engulfed the building within minutes.

The building sits right across from Historic St. Anthony's Church, and embers from the fire could be seen falling on the church.

The flames were shooting higher than the trees and completely destroyed the building.

Crews say they could only fight the fire from the exterior because it was so intense.