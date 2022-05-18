Mason's Creamery in Cleveland to be featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' Friday night

This new episode comes just weeks after host Guy Fieri featured Mabel's BBQ and the Rowley Inn on his Food Network show.

CLEVELAND — Cleveland is back in the national spotlight this week as another Northeast Ohio spot is featured on the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives this Friday night.

This time, Guy Fieri brings the show to Mason’s Creamery on Bridge Avenue in Cleveland. Mason's tweeted about the news on Tuesday saying they had “closed for a few days” to host the show a couple of months ago.

The episode, which airs at 9 p.m., is called “Chicken, Steak and Cake.” Here’s how it’s described by the Food Network:

This trip, Guy Fieri's doubling up with sweet and savory, both hot and cold. In San Juan, Puerto Rico, a Venezuelan food stand is serving up amazing arepas with off-the-chain chicken and stellar steak. In Laramie, Wyo., a funky food truck is scoring with winning wings, including a star NFL quarterback's favorite. And in Cleveland, a two-for-one spot is making an outrageous ice cream-cake combo alongside a raclette-ramen mashup.

If you miss the first show, it will re-air three hours later at midnight.

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives featured two Cleveland restaurants in separate episodes last month as Fieri visited with chef Michael Symon at Mabel’s BBQ on East 4th Street along with a stop at the Rowley Inn.

A few months ago, we closed for a few days to host @FoodNetwork @GuyFieri 𝘋𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘴, 𝘋𝘳𝘪𝘷𝘦-𝘐𝘯𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘋𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘴!



Excited to share our episode airs Friday 5/20 at 9pm! Well try to host a viewing soon & let us know what you think if you catch the show! pic.twitter.com/pr7Wk1c6o6 — Mason’s Creamery (@masonscreamery) May 17, 2022

