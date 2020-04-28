WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Anyone entering any Wood County Government buildings will be required to wear a face covering of their own starting Wednesday.

Masks will not be provided to visitors.

Social distancing will also be enforced in all public areas of all buildings.

In addition, visitors will also be required to answer several health questions and will have their temperature taken before proceeding to their destination.

Visitors with a fever higher than 100 degrees will be asked to wait for a representative of the office they will wish to visit to contact them.

